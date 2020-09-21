Oneohtrix Point Never Teases New Music

The last few years have been, to say the least, big ones for Daniel Lopatin. His Oneohtrix Point Never project has continued to garner acclaim, at the same time that Lopatin has been asked to collaborate with more and more artists. Last year, he re-teamed with the Safdie brothers to score Uncut Gems. (Like his work for their 2017 film Good Time, it was pretty incredible — and worked perfectly with the movie at hand.) Before that, his 2018 album Age Of ranked as one of the best of the year, and was accompanied by the most ambitious live performances of his career. Most of us probably wouldn’t have put money on something coming from Lopatin so soon after all that, but it looks we would’ve been wrong.

Earlier today, OPN socials featured a new video that certainly appears to be leading up to the announcement of a new project. It’s a short animated clip full of melted psychedelic imagery and a bit of atmospheric music as well; Shazam identifies the music as “Tales From The Strash Stratum.” At the end, a logo teases something called Magic OPN. Way back in the project’s early days, Lopatin used to go by Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. Perhaps this ties back to the late ’00s somehow — or perhaps Lopatin’s just sifting through digital detritus, as he does.

Watch below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFZ0XLWjwNB/?igshid=1f0vwbuyrfgho