Julia Bardo – “Only Over You” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)

Italian-born, Manchester-based Julia Bardo is about to follow up this year’s Phase EP with another short collection called The Raw. Ahead of its release this Friday, she has shared a cover of “Only Over You” from Mirage, Fleetwood Mac’s soft-rocking follow-up to the more rambunctious Tusk. Bardo’s version is, fittingly, rawer and more hard-hitting than the original. She tells Brooklyn Vegan:

The Raw EP is a transition between the sonics of the Phase EP and what my debut full-length album will be. My music is always an evolutionary process, and this EP is about experimentation and discovering my rawest side. I chose “Only Over You” because it’s one of my favorite songs and I wanted to transform and reconstruct it to reflect my own musical tastes.

Listen below, along with the Fleetwood Mac version.

<a href="https://juliabardo.bandcamp.com/album/the-raw-ep" target="_blank">The Raw EP by Julia Bardo</a>

The Raw is out 9/25 on Wichita Recordings. Pre-order it here.