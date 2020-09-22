Grimes, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, & More Will Be On The Eric Andre Show

Eric Andre’s popular Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show returns for its fifth season next month. It typically has a ton of guest appearances — and the show has had quite a few music-adjacent ones in the past — and some of those guests for the new season have just been revealed, via Pitchfork.

On the roster for season 5 are Grimes, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Joey Bada$$, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia, Taco, and Machine Gun Kelly. Pitchfork says that Grimes will be in a skit called “Grimes And Punishment,” Joey Bada$$ will play Joey Fata$$, and Lil Yachty will be on the show’s Rapper Ninja Warrior segment.

The Eric Andre Show premieres on 10/23. It finished filming prior to COVID-19.