SXSW Launching Online Conference For 2021, Working On Plans For Physical Event

SXSW 2020 was one of the first major events to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with companies and artists pulling out of the festival in the days leading up to its official cancellation. The organization laid off many of its workers and were in hot water over their ticket refund policy, but it looks they they are proceeding with plans for a 2021 event.

For right now at least, they are only announcing an online component of the festival, called SXSW Online, which will take place from 3/16 through 3/20 in 2021. It sounds like they’re leaving the possibility for an in-person event open. A press release states that they are “working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a 2021 physical event.”

The digital experience will feature “sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions.” Submissions for panel proposals and the Film Festival will open on 10/6. On the music side of things, the typical showcase application process is not happening — instead, programming staff will curate a selection of musicians to perform virtually, with priority given to those who were scheduled to perform earlier this year.

More details about SXSW’s 2021 plans can be found here.