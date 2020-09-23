Joan Of Arc Announce Final Album

Joan Of Arc have announced their final album. Tim Kinsella’s long-running indie-rock band are capping off their 25-year career in December with Tim Melina Theo Bobby, written and recorded by band members Tim Kinsella, Melina Ausikaitis, Theo Katsaounis, and Bobby Burg and featuring frequent collaborators like Jeremy Boyle, Jenny Pulse, Nate Kinsella, and Todd Mattei. And today, they’re sharing lead single “Destiny Revision.”

“‘Destiny Revision’ was a personal song when it was written a couple years ago, about winging it when your life fails to play out as you’d imagined,” Kinsella explains. “Unfortunately that simple sentiment now has a much more expansive and darker resonance as all of us in America face a fascist administration using the pandemic as an opportunity to consolidate power, and we all struggle to imagine our futures.”

Along with the song, Joan Of Arc are sharing a video for “Destiny Revision” made up of point and shoot photos taken by the band’s Bobby Burg in cities on tour. Detroit, Prague, Rijeka, and Tokyo are all represented. Also: “Prominently featured is the legendary Berghain in Berlin, where we played our last show,” Burg says. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Destiny Revision”

02 “Something Kind”

03 “Karma Repair Kit”

04 “Creature And Being”

05 “Land Surveyor”

06 “Feedback 3/4″

07 “The Dawn Of Something”

08 “Cover Letter Song”

09 “Rising Horizon”

10 “Upside Down Bottomless Pit”

Tim Melina Theo Bobby is out 12/4 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.