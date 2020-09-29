Purity Ring – “Better Off Alone” (Alice Deejay Cover)

Purity Ring released their first new album in five years, WOMB, in April. Today, the duo are back with a cover of “Better Off Alone,” the late ’90s dance smash that’s attributed to Alice Deejay, a group made up of a bunch of Dutch DJs. Purity Ring’s take on the track gives it the full Purity Ring makeover, slick and haunting skittering synths backing up Megan James as she takes on the song’s central question: “Do you think you’re better off alone?”
“We have wanted to cover this song for years and it felt like it was time,” the band wrote in a statement. “It’s been an influence on how we write and feel music since the beginning, and so for all the ways that joy and longing move, the truth is out there.”
Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
04/02/21 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
04/03/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/06/21 Denver, CO @ Mission
04/07/21 Lawrence, KS @ The Liberty Theatre
04/10/21 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/11/21 Austin, TX @ ACL Live
04/12/21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/15/21 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/21/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/22/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/23/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/24/21 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/25/21 Washington D.C. @ Anthem
04/29/21 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/03/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera
05/12/21 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
05/13/21 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/14/21 Portland, OR @ Roseland
05/15/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
05/16/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
05/18/21 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/19/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/20/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/21/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/31/21 Brussels, BE @ Botanique
06/01/21 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
06/02/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
06/05/21 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
06/07/21 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
06/08/21 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
06/10/21 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
06/11/21 Brighton, UK @ CHALK
06/12/21 London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/13/21 Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol
06/15/21 Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
06/16/21 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
“Better Off Alone” is out now via 4AD.