Purity Ring – “Better Off Alone” (Alice Deejay Cover)

Purity Ring released their first new album in five years, WOMB, in April. Today, the duo are back with a cover of “Better Off Alone,” the late ’90s dance smash that’s attributed to Alice Deejay, a group made up of a bunch of Dutch DJs. Purity Ring’s take on the track gives it the full Purity Ring makeover, slick and haunting skittering synths backing up Megan James as she takes on the song’s central question: “Do you think you’re better off alone?”

“We have wanted to cover this song for years and it felt like it was time,” the band wrote in a statement. “It’s been an influence on how we write and feel music since the beginning, and so for all the ways that joy and longing move, the truth is out there.”

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

04/02/21 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

04/03/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/06/21 Denver, CO @ Mission

04/07/21 Lawrence, KS @ The Liberty Theatre

04/10/21 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/11/21 Austin, TX @ ACL Live

04/12/21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/15/21 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/21/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/22/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/23/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/24/21 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/25/21 Washington D.C. @ Anthem

04/29/21 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

05/03/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera

05/12/21 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

05/13/21 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/14/21 Portland, OR @ Roseland

05/15/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

05/16/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

05/18/21 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/19/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/20/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/21/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/31/21 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/01/21 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

06/02/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

06/05/21 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/07/21 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

06/08/21 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

06/10/21 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

06/11/21 Brighton, UK @ CHALK

06/12/21 London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/13/21 Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol

06/15/21 Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

06/16/21 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

“Better Off Alone” is out now via 4AD.