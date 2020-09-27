Taylor Swift’s Folklore is back at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 this week, which means she has now spent the most cumulative weeks at #1 in the chart’s history among women. Swift broke a record previously set by Whitney Houston in 1987. She now trails the Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67), Garth Brooks (52), and Michael Jackson (51) for the most nonconsecutive chart-topping weeks.

As Billboard reports, Folklore earned 87,000 equivalent album units this week, which was boosted by selling additional signed CD copies online and in stores. Last week, she also performed “Betty” on the Academy Of Country Music Awards and released the live version of streaming services shortly after.

Following Swift at #2 is Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Top fell from the top spot last week to #3 this one. Alicia Keys’ Alicia debuted at #4, making it her eighth Top 10 album. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die is at #5, Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta debuted at #6, Keith Urban debuted at #7, Hamilton is at #8, Lil Baby is at #9, and Lil Tecca’s Virgo World rounds out the Top 10 with his debut.