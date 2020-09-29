Sharon Van Etten has recorded a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” for Sounds Of Saving’s Songs That Found Me project, which was created in partnership with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to highlight important conversations about mental health and how they tie into music. Van Etten covered the track in her home studio, turning The Downward Spiral classic into a simmering glower. She had this to say about the project:

It’s hard for anyone to ask for help. But when you need it you have to learn how to do it even when its hard. In my life, when I’ve accepted help are the times when I have overcome it. I’ve found the road, ya know? It was like someone opened the gate to a road that I knew was a better road. Even if it’s a different road. At least it’s moving. And you’re moving forward to something else then this dark place alone. Wouldn’t you rather go down the road with someone you care about that wants to help you? Sometimes it does take an outside perspective for you to understand yourself better.

Watch Van Etten’s cover and hear her talk about mental health in the video below.