Goat Girl – “Sad Cowboy”

A couple years ago, the idiosyncratic UK four-piece Goat Girl released their promising self-titled debut album, and today they’re announcing its follow-up, which will be released next year. They once again teamed up with producer Dan Carey for the album, which is being introduced with lead single “Sad Cowboy,” which starts out as synthy and gliding and builds to something more rickety and off-kilter.

“Sad Cowboy centres around the idea of losing a grip on reality and how often this can happen,” the band’s Clottie Cream” said in a statement. “When you’re within a world that constantly makes you feel as though your living out a really bad dream, disillusionment is inevitable.”

Watch a video for the rack below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pest”

02 “Badibaba”

03 “Jazz (In The Supermarket)”

04 “Once Again”

05 “P.T.S.Tea”

06 “Sad Cowboy”

07 “The Crack”

08 “Closing In”

09 “Anxiety Feels”

10 “They Bite On You”

11 “Bang”

12 “Where Do We Go From Here?”

13 “A-Men”

On All Fours is out 1/29 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.