Fat Tony – “Je Ne Sais Quoi”

I don’t always keep up with the recorded output of Houston rapper Fat Tony, but whenever I do, I’m like, “Why don’t I keep closer tabs on Fat Tony?” Dude has been kicking out smart, funny, emotionally resonant hip-hop for the better part of a decade, and that’s set to continue with next month’s album Exotica, recorded in Jamaica and engineered by Abijah Livingston. After sharing the lo-fi synth-rap banger “Feeling Groovy” a few weeks back, he’s got a second single called “Je Ne Sais Quoi” out today.

“This beat has a certain je ne sais quoi,” Tony repeatedly proclaims in slightly zonked hoity-toity diction. “With a quality much like dust from a star.” Attempted descriptions ensue: “It’s like taking her home and removing her bra.” “Tastes like the first meal when you came home after 50 years in a cell.” “It’s like you and your boy sharing one bedroom. As the lights flicker, he shares the last piece of food/ Long day at work got you stressed and you mad/ But you come home, son says, ‘You’re the best dad’/ And it ain’t a regular thing that occurs/ It’s that motherfucker’s very first words.”

Built around an accordion sample and influenced by ’60s French pop, the beat really does have something special about it — or at least it brought out something special in Tony. Listen below along with “Feeling Groovy.”

Exotica is out 10/23 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.