Zendaya In Talks To Play Ronnie Spector In Biopic

Given her recent Emmy win for Euphoria roles in anticipated movies like Dune and Malcolm & Marie, it’s fair to say Zendaya’s acting has long since overshadowed her music career. (Justice for “Replay.”) However, she seems to have found a way to bring the two pursuits together again — and no, it’s not a sequel to The Greatest Showman.

Deadline reports that Zendaya is in talks to play Ronnie Spector in a new biopic about the music legend under the banner of heavyweight indie studio A24 (which also produces Euphoria for HBO) and New Regency (which previously teamed with A24 on The Lighthouse).

The film is based on Be My Baby, the memoir Spector wrote with Vince Waldron, with Marc Platt producing and Pulitzer-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury targeted to write the script. Spector reportedly chose Zendaya to portray her. Spector’s life story should make for a compelling movie. She rose to fame as part of the Ronettes, married and divorced the brilliant and famously volatile producer Phil Spector, won the rights to her music in the divorce, sang on Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight,” worked with the likes of Joey Ramone and the E Street Band, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.