Watch Haim Play A Terrific “Gasoline” In The Forum Parking Lot For Kimmel

Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III is probably my favorite album of the year, or at least the one I reach for most often. One of many reasons for my undying love is “Gasoline,” an moody and impassioned pop-rocker infused with bluesy guitar and boom-bap drums. It’s one of quite a few tracks on WIMPIII that deal with the nuances and difficulties of keeping a romantic partnership between two messy people together.

Even albums this good tend to disappear off people’s radars quickly these days, but on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Haim reminded the world that WIMPIII exists with an excellent run through “Gasoline,” one of many late-night TV gigs they’ve done to support the album. For pandemic reasons, the performance wasn’t filmed on set at Kimmel but rather in the empty parking lot at LA arena The Forum, where Haim also shot their recent “Don’t Wanna” video. That one found the sisters power-walking and eventually sprinting across the lot in a burst of sibling competition. Here, though, they’re in rock band mode: Danielle on drums, Este on bass, Alana on guitar, and a pal on piano to flesh out the arrangement. They sounded fantastic.

Watch Haim’s “Gasoline” performance below.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now on Columbia.