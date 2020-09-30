Lavender Diamond – “This Is How We Rise”

A few months ago, Lavender Diamond — the sweeping arty pop trio led by Becky Stark — returned with their first new song in eight years, “Look Through The Window.” Today, they’ve announced a whole new full-length called Now Is The Time, their first album since 2012’s Incorruptible Heart. In addition to the band — Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr. — the album features contributions from Nathaniel Walcott, Josh Klinghoffer, and SASAMI.

“Right before our current storm of catastrophe these songs came pouring in to us. These songs of healing for a world in crisis,” Stark said in a statement. “Crisis holds profound opportunity for healing and transformation. Now is the most powerful time we have ever known to transform our world and to build justice, peace and prosperity for all by living in harmony and with love for the earth, embodying the wisdom of equality and respect for all.”

New single “This Is How We Rise” is an upward theatrical twirl, filled with strings and Stark’s uplifted vocals. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Look Through The Window”

02 “This Is How We Rise”

03 “Ocean And Ground”

04 “In The Garden”

05 “Flashback”

06 “Now Is The Time”

07 “In The Middle”

08 “New Religion”

09 “Straight Through The Night”

10 “Please Plant The Seeds”

11 “Calling On My Nation”

Now Is The Time is out 12/4 via Petaluma Records.