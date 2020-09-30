Lisa/Liza – “From This Shelter”

The Portland, ME-based folk project Lisa/Liza has been putting out music for a good while now, most recently with 2018’s wonderful Momentary Glance. Today, Liza Victoria, the musician behind the furcated name, is announcing a new full-length, Shelter Of A Song, which will be out in November. Lead single “From This Shelter” is warm and calming and a little haunted, as Victoria hushed voice sings of impossible voids: “It’s just love I couldn’t possibly erase/ From this shelter, from this plane.”

“These songs were written while dealing with chronic illness. When I was actively writing in these last two years, it was often in my strongest moments of healing, which has made this album a different process for me than others before it,” Victoria wrote in a statement about the album, continuing:

The times when I felt well enough to sit with music allowed me a new kind of joy, because of these struggles with health. My vision and hope for this collection of songs is they would allow room for the listener to find their own interpretations, similar to how someone might make a quilt where each piece holds personal connection but in its use it takes on additional shape.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark Alleys”

02 “From This Shelter”

03 “The Sun, A Wolf”

04 “Red Leaves”

05 “Saddle Life”

06 “I Am Handed Roses”

07 “The Aquarium”

08 “Not Ours”

Shelter Of A Song is out 11/20 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.