Stevie Nicks Releasing New Song “Show Them The Way” With Cameron Crowe-Directed Video Next Week

Stevie Nicks is releasing a new solo song next Friday (10/9) called “Show Them The Way” with a Cameron Crowe-directed music video, as revealed in a new Los Angeles Times profile of the musician in which she talks about what she’s been up to during lockdown and her feelings about the current state of Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks said that the new song was inspired by a dream she had before the 2008 presidential election that involving Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John Lewis. It will arrive a few weeks before her 24 Karat Gold concert film, which was announced a couple weeks ago and is set to play in select theaters on 10/21 and 10/25 and be followed by a recorded version on 10/30. She has been working on new music while in lockdown, turning poetry from her journals into songs. She said that she wants to record another solo album — her last proper one was 2011’s In Your Dreams.

She also addressed Lindsey Buckingham’s 2018 firing from Fleetwood Mac. “I never planned for that to happen,” she said. “Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails.” She continued:

I just felt like a dying flower all the time. I stayed with him from 1968 until that night. It’s a long time. And I really could hear my parents — I could hear my mom saying, ‘Are you really gonna do this for the rest of your life?’ And I could hear my dad saying in his very pragmatic way — because my dad really liked Lindsey —‘I think it’s time for you and Lindsey to get a divorce.’ It’s a very unfortunate thing. It makes me very, very sad.

Nicks said that she hasn’t spoken to Buckingham since the firing, but wrote him a note following his 2019 heart attack: “You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this.”

Nicks also said that she signed a deal with a studio to produce a television miniseries about the Celtic deity Rhiannon, the namesake of her famous 1973 song of the same name. The series will be an adaptation of Evangeline Walton’s take on the Welsh myths of the Mabinogion. Nicks said that she has 10 songs set aside for the project and that she wants Harry Styles to be in the cast: “I’m going, ‘Harry, you cannot age one day. You have to stay exactly as you are. I’ve already sold him on it.”

And she touches briefly on the current state of the world, in that she’s very afraid of contracting coronavirus and that she is very displeased with the political landscape. “As we get closer to the election, I probably will state who I am for,” she said. “But not now. Well — I’m not for Trump, so that’s that.”

