Weird Al Moderates Trump Vs. Biden Debate In “We’re All Doomed” Remix

Last night was the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The actual debate itself was already enough of a joke, but now Weird Al Yankovic has once again teamed up with viral Auto-Tunesmiths the Gregory Brothers to turn it into an even bigger joke. In their “We’re All Doomed” remix, Weird Al moderates the debate, asking questions like “2020’s a raging hellscape. Any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?” and “Will we ever get back all the jobs we lost or should we set up 11 million Etsy shops?” while the candidates sing their responses in Auto-Tune. Watch below.