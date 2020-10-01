Adrianne Lenker – “dragon eyes”

Adrianne Lenker, the primary songwriter behind Big Thief, recently announced not one but two solo albums. She wrote and recorded both, songs and instrumentals, while quarantined in a one-room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts this past April. As their titles might suggest, songs contains more traditional lyrics and songwriting while instrumentals is made up of two long, wordless tracks. And today, following lead single “anything,” Lenker is sharing another song from songs. “dragon eyes” is simple and lovely, Lenker’s voice flowing over gentle yet insistent acoustic guitar strums. “I just want a place with you/ I just want a place,” she sings. Listen.

songs and instrumentals are out 10/23 on 4AD. Pre-order them here.