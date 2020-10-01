Small Bills – “ET Diamond” (Feat. Koncept Jackson)

The raw and incisive New York underground rapper Elucid is one half of Armand Hammer, and their newish album Shrines is one of the best of 2020 thus far. Now Elucid is also half of another duo. He and Detroit-based producer the Lasso have teamed up on a project called Small Bills, and they’ll release their debut album Don’t Play It Straight later this month. When the duo announced their album, they shared first single “Safehouse,” and it was one of our favorite songs of that week. Today, they’ve followed it up with another single called “ET Diamond.”

Don’t Play It Straight will feature collaborators like billy woods and Moor Mother, and Fielded sang on “Safehouse.” On “ET Diamond,” Elucid and the Richmond, Virginia rapper Koncept Jackson, who just released the album What’s Done In The Dark, rap hard-nosed metaphysics over a crawling, disorienting track from the Lasso. It’s an oblique and absorbing piece of art-rap.

For the video Elucid and Jackson, 7th Flow Productions filmed Elucid and Jackson wandering through Elucid’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood at night. Check it out below.

Don’t Play It Straight is out 10/30 on Mello Music Group.