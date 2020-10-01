Run The Jewels Announce Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, & More For Holy Calamavote Concert Special

Run The Jewels are teaming up with Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s to present Holy Calamavote, a televised concert special encouraging fans to vote. Killer Mike and El-P will perform all of the songs from their recent album RTJ4, and collaborators like Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, and Mavis Staples will show up for their parts. Comedian Eric Andre will also be there, acting as the event’s official master of ceremonies. The special will air Saturday, 10/17th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim and be streamed simultaneously on adultswim.com, and it’ll be available on YouTube immediately afterward.