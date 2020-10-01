Megan Thee Stallion Suits Up In Saturday Night Live Promo

Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest on this weekend’s premiere of Saturday Night Live. She’s performing opposite host Chris Rock and they appear together in-studio for the show’s first promotional video of the season. They’re both wearing masks in the first segment as Megan asks “Chris, can you read my lips?” and then she returns for the next bit suited up in full coronavirus protective gear (or maybe it’s just a beekeeper hat?).

Tonight, Megan is releasing a new single, “Don’t Stop,” which features Young Thug. Presumably she will be performing that on SNL, and hopefully she’ll bring Cardi B along for the ride so they can do “WAP.”

Watch the promo below.

If you’re craving more SNL content, here’s Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph transforming into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: