A bunch of artists have released covers today that are exclusive to the streaming service Deezer. Fontaines D.C. does the Beach Boys, Ela Minus takes on Björk, BENEE covers Amy Winehouse’s “Back To Black,” and Gus Dapperton tries Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire.” These covers are collected in a new compilation album called InVersions, which also features covers from Arlo Parks, Dream Wife, Orla Gartland, Chloe Moriondo, and more.

Here’s Fontaines D.C. with a bit about their cover of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”:

Covering a Beach Boys song has always been a scary thing considering the genius arrangements, their playing, their harmonies, everything about it. But it was always something quite intriguing and especially when we thought about it from the point of view of subverting the light-heartedness that they conveyed most of the time. So ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ we saw this kind of naive perspective towards love and marriage in the lyrics, and we were quite curious to see what would happen when you contrasted that approach with a darker musical palette. So we kind of slowed down the tempo and created a draggier tune for those lyrics to sit on top of. What came out of it is something that kind of reminds me a bit of The Jesus and Mary Chain and Rowland S. Howard.

The covers are only available to Deezer users — if that’s you, you can listen below. Otherwise, you can sample some 30-second snippets.

TRACKLIST:

01 Fontaines D.C. – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (The Beach Boys Cover)

02 Arlo Parks – “Ta Reine” (Angèle Cover)

03 Gussstave – “Say So” (Doja Cat Cover)

04 Chloe Moriondo – “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)

05 Dream Wife – “Dancing On My Own” (Robyn Cover)

06 Gus Dapperton – “I’m On Fire” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

07 Orla Gartland – “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Sinéad O’Connor Cover)

08 Ela Minus – “Venus As A Boy” (Björk Cover)

09 BENEE – “Back To Black” (Amy Winehouse Cover)

10 Alfie Templeman – “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” (Tears For Fears Cover)

The Inversions compilation is available exclusively through Deezer.