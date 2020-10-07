Ryan Hemsworth Launches New Project Quarter-Life Crisis, Shares “Postcard From Spain” With Frances Quinlan

Ryan Hemsworth has a history of impressive collaborations — from Mitski to Alex G, Dawn Richard to Tinashe — and today he’s announcing a new project called Quarter-Life Crisis that emphasizes the spirit of collaboration, recording all the music while having the vocalists to come up with the lyrics and message of the song.

Hemsworth will release the project’s debut EP in December, and it includes team-ups with Hand Habits, Yohuna, Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin, and Claud. It also includes a song featuring Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, which Hemsworth is sharing today. It’s called “Postcard From Spain” and it places Quinlan’s inimitable vocals in a blown-out fuzzy smear that sort of sounds like someone’s memory of a Hop Along song. It also, obviously not coincidentally, sounds like Quinlan’s excellent solo album from earlier this year.

“I had a plan going into the Quarter-Life Crisis project, but Frances really helped radicalize me, this collaboration was kind of the catalyst I unknowingly needed,” Hemsworth said in a statement, continuing:

Working on the arrangement together and with our engineer Ryan Schwabe was the best – I’ve worked with a lot of people but I felt a serious encouraging push from them. In the end we got this fun mix of live, electronic, soft and hard sounds (And a children’s choir on the chorus!). It feels like the basis of my whole project.

And here’s what Quinlan had to say about the team-up:

This was one of my first attempts at writing lyrics to a fully formed and recorded melody – it’s certainly one of the few times I’ve worked on something collaborating with an artist other than my bandmates in Hop Along. I love the melodies Ryan Hemsworth composes, they’re both catchy and intriguing, calculated and dreamy. I was nervous about possibly throwing a wrench into it with my vocals, as I’m so used to writing lyrics along with the chords, but it ended up being a really freeing experience to focus solely on vocal melody, to play with where I could take what was already there, already strong on its own.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Waterfall” (Feat. Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin)

02 “Comfortable” (Feat. Hand Habits)

03 “Postcard From Spain” (Feat. Frances Quinlan)

04 “You & Me” (Feat. Claud)

05 “Fatigue”

06 “Stars” (Feat. Yohuna)

The Quarter-Life Crisis EP is out 12/4 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.