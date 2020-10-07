The Postal Service Hold Band Auditions For Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, Japanese Breakfast, & More

When the Postal Service’s Give Up turned 10 back in 2013, the band shared some “long-lost footage” of humorous band auditions featuring a ton of famous people. Now, with the United States Postal Service under attack (as Ben Gibbard has noticed), the Postal Service have come together once again (via Zoom this time, because it’s 2020) for another round of auditions. Comedian Jon Daly returns as “Dave from Sub Pop” and is joined by Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis to try out band members for a new, expanded lineup of the Postal Service.

The guest list is stacked and it includes Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Rick Springfield, Huey Lewis, Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie, J Mascis, Tunde Adebimpe, Kim Thayil, Susanna Hoffs, Caroline Polachek, Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler, Tim Robinson, Vanessa Bayer, Patton Oswalt, Aparna Nancherla, Jon Wurster, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and even more.

The whole thing is directed by Tom Scharpling and it was made to benefit Headcount and their Make Your Vote Count campaign. Check it out below.