Lost Horizons – “Cordelia” (Feat. John Grant)

A few years ago, former Cocteau Twin and Bella Union label head Simon Raymonde started a new project called Lost Horizons with Dif Juz’s Richie Thomas. Their first album together, 2017’s Ojalá, had its fair share of collaborations, and for their next album, In Quiet Moments, they’ll have a featured vocalist on every song. The album will be released in two parts, with the first arriving in December and followed by the second in February. Guests include Marissa Nadler, Porridge Radio, and the Innocence Mission’s Karen Peris.

Today, Lost Horizons are sharing a new track called “Cordelia,” which features vocals from John Grant. “I really loved doing this track with Simon,” Grant said in a statement. “I’d had the idea for this song for a long time and when he sent me the instrumental, I immediately thought: ‘CORDELIA’ – so happy to have found such a beautiful home for this track!”

Raymonde had a bit more to say:

This was one of the last tracks recorded for the album, though it came from the ashes of one the first improv sessions Richie (Thomas) and I had. Listening back to what we started with, I jettisoned the drums and most of the guitars but salvaged a small part of it and turned it into something brand new. Then I had the amazing David Rothon -who I had seen play live with Marissa Nadler a few nights before – and long-time collaborator Fiona Brice add pedal steel and strings respectively. Sitting quietly in the studio with our spacey slice of instrumental swirl, I closed my eyes to imagine a voice. While much of his recent work involves synths and crunchy beats, how he magnificently handles cinematic melancholy in his own work, and specifically in the Scott Walker Prom for the BBC, I knew my dear friend John Grant would nail this. I hoped he might enjoy the freedom of creating some melodic magic alongside elegant emotional lyrics. I sent him the piece, aware that he is always so incredibly busy, and tried to keep my expectations low, in case he had to turn it down, but to my utter and continuing delight he said yes and I’ll have to admit to shedding a tear or two when he sent me back the completed vocal a few weeks later.

Check it out below.

And here’s “I Woke Up With An Open Heart” from a couple weeks ago:

TRACKLIST:

Part 1:

01 “Halcyon” (Feat. Penelope Isles)

02 “I Woke Up With An Open Heart” (Feat. The Hempolics)

03 “Grey Tower” (Feat. Tim Smith)

04 “Linger” (Feat. Gemma Dunleavy)

05 “One For Regret” (Feat. Porridge Radio)

06 “Every Beat That Passed” (Feat. Kavi Kwai)

07 “Nobody Knows My Name” (Feat. Cameron Neal)

08 “Cordelia” (Feat. John Grant)

Part 2:

01 “In Quiet Moments” (Feat. Ural Thomas)

02 “Circle” (Feat. C Duncan)

03 “Unraveling In Slow Motion” (Feat. Ren Harvieu)

04 “Blue Soul” (Feat. Laura Groves)

05 “Flutter” (Feat. Rosie Blair)

06 “Marie” (Feat. Marissa Nadler)

07 “Heart Of A Hummingbird” (Feat. KookieLou)

08 “This Is The Weather” (Feat. Karen Peris)

The first part of In Quiet Moments is out 12/4; the second part is out 2/26. Pre-order via Bella Union here.