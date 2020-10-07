Hear Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings’ Previously Unreleased Dusty Springfield Cover

Daptones Records is releasing a new Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album called Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Rendition Was In at the end of the month, which collects a bunch of covers that Jones and her band did before she passed away in 2016.

A couple weeks ago, we heard Jones take on Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” which appeared on a compilation of love songs. And today the label is unveiling a previously unreleased cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little By Little,” which was originally recorded for a Springfield tribute comp. Check it out below.

Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Rendition Was In is out digitally 10/23 via Daptone. The physical version will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday (11/29).