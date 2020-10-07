Lorde Tells New Zealanders To Vote In Exchange For New Music Next Year

Lorde isn’t very active on social media. But today, the New Zealand pop star has made a rare appearance on Instagram to encourage you to vote — in New Zealand. Shockingly, not everything is about us Americans!

“Hey. Are u from New Zealand? I am. If you’re 18+, it’s time to VOTE!” she wrote in a series of Instagram stories. “We know we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organisations that mean something to us — that’s what helps keep it that way.”

“There’s also two referendums to vote in this year: the End Of Life Choice Bill and the Cannabis Legalisation And Control Bill,” she continued. “Go have a read about each of those and vote on the day! … Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

You heard her, New Zealanders!