Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Special To Feature Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, & More

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2020 — Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G, Whitney Houston, T-Rex, and the Doobie Brothers — are finally going to be officially inducted next month. The induction ceremony was originally supposed to happen in May, but the whole pandemic thing kind of put a stop to that. Instead, like so many other celebrations this year, the ceremony is going to be a virtual affair. And now, the actual details of the event have been revealed.

Cleveland.com reports that the pre-taped induction special, set to air November 7th at 7PM on HBO and HBO Max, will feature special guests including Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Nancy Wilson. Dave Grohl will be on hand to introduce the nominees.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees,” says Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”