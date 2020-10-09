Small Black – “Tampa”

Small Black, one of chillwave’s essential bands, have been quiet since releasing their 2015 album Best Blues, but today they’re back with their first new track in five years and news that they’ve signed to George Clanton and Lindsey French’s label 100% Electronica. Their new song, “Tampa,” will be included on a three-track 7″ that will be out next month, and it’s a thumping and appropriately dreamy return from the band.

Here’s what the band’s Josh Kolenik had to say about the track in a statement:

Tampa’s about that trip you visualize in the future to keep the ship afloat in your present. The paradise you’ll reach where everything will fall into place.The thing is, when you actually arrive, you just end up staring at your phone, instead of racing with the dolphins. Your relationship problems are still there, actually amplified by the high stakes of “making the time count”. It’s that “wherever I go, there I am” dilemma. As a local New Yorker/Long Islander, Florida has always loomed as some wonky off-brand version of Heaven, and Tampa itself the actual location where you go to ride that Sea Doo out through the palm-tree lined pearly gates. So the idea of a couple heading there to snatch little piece of that Heaven on Earth for themselves, only to find that whatever baggage they brought lying there next to their piña coladas was a compelling setup for a song.

Small Black’s new 7″ is out 11/13 via 100% Electronica. Pre-order it here.