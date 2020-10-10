Jeff Lynne, Dizzee Rascal, Lady Leshurr Among The Queen’s Birthday Honors List

Jeff Lynne, Dizzee Rascal, and Lady Leshurr are just a few of the musicians named in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list in the UK. The Queen’s Birthday Honors are usually revealed in June — which is when the queen’s actual birthday is — but the list was delayed by several months this year due to the pandemic.

The Evening Express reports that Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne has been made an OBE, grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal has been made an MBE, and freestyle rapper Lady Leshurr has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to music and charity.

Rap duo Krept And Konan has also been awarded the British Empire Medal, TV theme composer Tony Hatch has been made an OBE, singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading has been made a CBE, and Tommy Steele has been named a knight for services to entertainment and charity following a six-decade career.

On the non-music side of things, the BBC reports that celebrity chef Mary Berry, former host of The Great British Bake Off, is now Dame Mary Berry. “For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media,” she said in a statement. “To be a dame is really the icing on the cake.”