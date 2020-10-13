Sharon Van Etten – “Let Go”

Sharon Van Etten has a new song featured in Feels Good Man, the documentary about the creator of the internet meme Pepe The Frog, which has been hijacked by the alt-right in recent years. The film, which debuted on video-on-demand services a few weeks back, is airing on PBS’ Independent Lens this week. Today, Van Etten is officially sharing her contribution to the film, a track called “Let Go” that she made with the film’s producer Giorgio Angelini and composer Mike Semple.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten said in a statement. “The song and film’s producer, Giorgio [Angelini] was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Listen below.

Here’s the trailer:

“Let Go” is out now.