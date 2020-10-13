Cloud Nothings – “Am I Something”

In the three months since surprise-releasing the quarantine album The Black Hole Understands, Cloud Nothings have been steadily trickling out new music through their Bandcamp subscription series. Turns out Dylan Baldi’s crew are still churning out music for the general public, too. A new Cloud Nothings LP called The Shadow I Remember is coming this winter — recorded by Steve Albini, who famously helmed the band’s 2012 breakthrough Attack On Memory — and we’re hearing its lead single today.

Albini is not the only high-profile collaborator in tow. Lead single “Am I Something” (an interesting title coming from a group called Cloud Nothings) arrives with a video directed by Lu Yang. In a statement, Yang calls the clip a scene from her video game The Great Adventure Of Material World, “which depicts an artistic reality where we are exploring and roaming, in a non-binary way, post-death delusions and the intermediate state of Bardo. Bardo has a particularly special meaning in Buddhism as the connecting point and intermediate state between life and death, past and future lives, waking and sleep, and the space in-between.”

Baldi adds:

I became familiar with Lu Yang’s work through her exhibit in Cleveland, Ohio at MOCA Cleveland in 2017. I was really drawn to her approach of tying religion into gender and various gendered bodily functions. The animation style of some of her work is also exactly on my wavelength — like a psychedelic genderless Sims game. Very excited to be able to work with Lu!

In addition to releasing The Shadow I Remember, Cloud Nothings are prepping a reissue of their 2010 debut Turning On, an album comprising many incredible lo-fi guitar jams that turned me into an instant fan. That reissue will drop at the end of January, a month ahead of the new album.

Watch the “Am I Something” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oslo”

02 “Nothing Without You”

03 “The Spirit Of”

04 “Only Light”

05 “Nara”

06 “Open Rain”

07 “Sound Of Alarm”

08 “Am I Something”

09 “It’s Love”

10 “A Longer Moon”

11 “The Room It Was”

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26 on Carpark. Pre-order it here. The Turning On reissue is out 1/29, also via Carpark, and can be pre-ordered here.