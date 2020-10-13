Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas – “Martin 5000″

Hans-Peter Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas have released two albums together, 2005’s Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas and 2009’s II. And today, the Norwegian space-disco masters are announcing a third full-length collaboration, the creatively titled III, which they’ve been slowly and steadily working on, sending files back and forth, for the past 11 years.

“There’s a different process with every album,” Thomas says. “With the first two albums, we had a door between separate rooms in the studio, so I could open my door and play him something. We also toured together a lot after the first album, and after that experience we realized that we work better together at a distance. We’re doing our best work by not worrying too much about what the other one of us is doing.”

“Our partnership is very democratic — we never turn down each other’s ideas And if it goes wrong, we blame it on the other guy,” he adds. “The tracks that Lindstrøm sent me this time were almost like standard house tracks. I already had an idea of what I wanted to do, so I forced those tracks into new shoes and dresses.” The first of those tracks is “Martin 5000,” an expansive, slowly percolating electronic groove. Listen.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grand Finale”

02 “Martin 5000″

03 “Small Stream”

04 “Oranges”

05 “Harmonia”

06 “Birdstrik”

III is out 11/20 on Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.