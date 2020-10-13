War On Women – “White Lies”

Later this month, ferocious punk avengers War On Women will release their new album Wonderful Hell, the follow-up to 2018’s excellent Capture The Flag. Guitarist Brooks Harlan co-produced the new one with Jawbox leader J. Robbins, and the band has already shared the album’s title track. Today, we get a second song, an anthemic rager called “White Lies.”

“White Lies” is explicitly inspired by the protest movements of the last few months, and it’s all about the different ways that systemic racism destroys people’s lives. The hook: “We politely request you get your boots off our necks.” The song starts out as a straight-ahead rocker, but it gets bigger and more ambitious as it rumbles on.

For the video, War On Women have recruited Baltimore legend and former All Mighty Senators leader Landis Expandis. (A million years ago, I used to be a regular at that dude’s karaoke night.) Expandis apparently has a new quarantine-based project called Landis Harry Larry — Landis and his two clones, playing synthpop. In the “White Lies” video, all three members of Landis Harry Larry appear alongside protest footage. Check it out below.

Wonderful Hell is out 10/30 on Bridge Nine Records.