Black Sabbath Album Cover Lady Gets Her Own Funko Pop! Figure

Funko are moving into the music sphere with their new Funko Pop! Albums series, in which they turn iconic album covers into collectible figurines. The first one, based on Biggie’s Ready To Die, is out this week. Next, they’re moving onto the cover of Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

Keith Macmillan, the artist who photographed the cover and designed the sleeves for Sabbath’s next three albums, recently discussed his work for the first time, revealing that the mysterious figure on the cover was actually a young model named Louisa Livingstone. And now, Louisa Livingstone is being immortalized as a Funko Pop! figure.

It’s a bit of an odd choice. It is an iconic album cover, but outside of the box, the Black Sabbath Funko Pop! will just look like a vaguely witchy woman. But that’s OK! That’s cool too! You can check it out below and pre-order it here. What album covers should they do next?