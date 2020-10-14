grouptherapy. – “watercolor.”

One of the most instantly ingratiating music videos I’ve seen this year is “raise it up!” by grouptherapy., a hip-hop collective comprising a handful of young Hollywood actors who met on various film and TV sets as kids. The clip found grouptherapy. member Jadagrace rapping over ebullient, high-energy production while heading up two competing cheerleader trios in a dance battle that bridged Bring It On with West Side Story. Musically and visually, it worked wonders, and it had me checking for their upcoming mixtape there goes the neighborhood.

The group’s next single “blackout” spotlighted Jadagrace’s bandmates Koi and TJW. It was darker and harder, and I liked it too, though setting the video in a parking garage just made me want to watch “This Is America” instead. And now they’re showing off a third distinct flavor with new single “watercolor.” This one’s an R&B track led by Jadagrace, who cites Janet Jackson as a key inspiration for the song. That influence clearly manifests here, yet the vibe is extremely modern, with Jadagrace toggling between singing and rapping over production that booms and jitters without undermining its chill disposition.

Watch the “watercolor.” video below, along with “raise it up!” and “blackout.”

there goes the neighborhood. is out 10/30.