Preview David Letterman’s Interview With Lizzo

David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction returns for its third season next week. This year’s crop of guests include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. A trailer for the season was released a few weeks back and today a clip from Lizzo’s episode was shared in which Letterman and the pop star talk about police brutality.

Lizzo talks about Jamar Clark, the 24-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis in 2015, and Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Cleveland in 2014. “People politicized it. How can you politicize the murder of a child?” she said. “I was so numb that I lost all hope for any type of change in this country. […] Change is painful, and I think you have to sign yourself up for that.”

She continued: “This time, I saw something different. I saw the sudden allyship of young white people, which I’d never seen, and I also saw people in the news realize that it was more than just a hashtag, a moment, a movement, and us complaining and that it’s a real systemic poison. That got me, for the first time, a little hopeful. I can’t help but to be optimistic and hopeful.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on Netflix on 10/23. Watch the clip below.

And from a less serious part of the episode, here’s Lizzo teaching Letterman who play the flute: