When Max Savage isn’t drumming for Parquet Courts, he leads a similarly minded New York rock band called Maxband alongside A Beacon School’s Patrick Smith. They’re about to follow up their 2018 debut album Perfect Strangers with an EP called Top Of The Stairs. Lead single “Cut It Loose” is an exceedingly pretty post-punk track with a metronomic pulse straight out of an early Strokes record.

Maxband tell Under The Radar, “‘Cut It Loose’ was the first song we wrote for Top Of The Stairs, and it functions as a good mission statement for where we are as a band: it was our first fully collaborative effort that was fleshed out from an idea that Patrick brought into a practice space, and the first song where Max and Patrick split vocal duties.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Unsaid”

02 “Cut It Loose”

03 “Good Time”

04 “Rural North”

05 “Case Of Dust”

Top Of The Stairs is out 11/20.