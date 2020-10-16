Ty Dolla $ign – “By Yourself” (Feat. Jhené Aiko & Mustard)

Ty Dolla $ign does so many features that even his own album is called Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. I love the self-awareness! I also enjoy the project’s latest single, which reunites Ty with his longtime collaborator Mustard (with an assist from co-producer GYLTTRYP). It also includes a guest vocal from fellow R&B treasure Jhené Aiko. “By Yourself” is a sleek, smooth tribute to single women’s empowerment, one that gets in and out in two and half minutes while showcasing Ty’s inimitable vocal presence. It’s all a little basic, but the sentiment is nice, and so’s the music.

In a press release, he shared this statement:

One of my favorite parts of making this album was getting back in with my brother Mustard and just making hits after hits, like we’ve been doing for the last decade. The song needed the frequency of a strong woman, so I had to call my sis Jhené who came in and killed it like only she can do. “By Yourself” is an ode to all the amazing women, especially all the single women and the single mothers, who do this thing called life on their own. Especially now more than ever. Ladies if you’re handling your responsibilities by yourself, just know we see you and appreciate you.

Listen below.

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is out 10/23 on Atlantic. Ty Dolla $ign will perform “By Yourself” on Colbert this coming Tuesday, 10/20.