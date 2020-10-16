Livestream #SOSFest Benefit For Independent Venues With Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, & More

View this post on Instagram

The full #SOSFEST schedule is here! ⚡ Things kick off this Friday, October 16th at 5PM PT / 8PM ET and go all weekend long. Head to yt.be/music/SOSFest to catch your favorite artists streaming live from 25 of the most iconic independent venues across the US. We’re raising money for the @NIVAssoc Emergency Relief Fund to #SaveOurStages. This 3-day virtual benefit is hosted by @ReggieWatts and presented by @NIVAssoc, @YouTubeMusic, and @BudLight Seltzer.