Livestream #SOSFest Benefit For Independent Venues With Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, & More

A whole bunch of prominent artists are coming together this weekend for #SOSFest, a virtual festival to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund for venues struggling during the pandemic and support the Save Our Stages Act. Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, the Roots, YG, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire, Monica, Portugal. The Man, Rise Against, Dillon Francis, Macklemore, Jason Mraz, and more will perform from different venues around the country, and the whole three-day affair is livestreaming for free on YouTube. Watch below starting at 8PM ET tonight.

Tags: Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers