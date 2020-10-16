Livestream #SOSFest Benefit For Independent Venues With Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, & More
A whole bunch of prominent artists are coming together this weekend for #SOSFest, a virtual festival to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund for venues struggling during the pandemic and support the Save Our Stages Act. Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, the Roots, YG, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire, Monica, Portugal. The Man, Rise Against, Dillon Francis, Macklemore, Jason Mraz, and more will perform from different venues around the country, and the whole three-day affair is livestreaming for free on YouTube. Watch below starting at 8PM ET tonight.
The full #SOSFEST schedule is here! ⚡ Things kick off this Friday, October 16th at 5PM PT / 8PM ET and go all weekend long. Head to yt.be/music/SOSFest to catch your favorite artists streaming live from 25 of the most iconic independent venues across the US. We’re raising money for the @NIVAssoc Emergency Relief Fund to #SaveOurStages. This 3-day virtual benefit is hosted by @ReggieWatts and presented by @NIVAssoc, @YouTubeMusic, and @BudLight Seltzer.