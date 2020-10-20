Jesse Kivel – “Desert, Moonlight”

In the beginning of September, Jesse Kivel — once half of the duo Kisses — announced his solo debut album Infinite Jess. So far we’ve heard “William” and “Northside,” two pretty impressive previews; “Northside” landed amongst our favorite songs that week, and “William” probably should’ve when it came out, too. Now, Kivel’s back with another.

The latest track from Infinite Jess is called “Desert, Moonlight.” “I spent two years refining and working on ‘Desert, Moonlight,'” Kivel explained in a statement. “A turning point was when Sam Wilkes came to track fretless bass. The watery tones helped move the track and give it life. I dedicate the tune to the memory of Arthur Russell, my favorite artist and the man I named both my children after.”

Like its predecessors, “Desert, Moonlight” has an airy synthetic sheen to it while remaining a warm and inviting composition. You can tell some time went into it: The little percussion hiccups and synths all sound pristine. Check it out below.

Infinite Jess is out 11/13 on New Feelings. Pre-order it here.