Watch Jarvis Cocker Cover The Velvet Underground And The Fall For New Exhibition

Jarvis Cocker’s new-ish band JARV IS… — who released their debut album Beyond The Pale back in July — covered the Velvet Underground and the Fall in a new performance filmed for an exhibition about Scottish avant-garde choreographer Michael Clark at the Barbican in London.

The performance is “a musical response” to the exhibition. Here’s Cocker talking about Clark, who has collaborated with over the years: “Take a look for yourself. Walk around, and slowly it will start to dawn on you, as it did on me: Dance is the language of the human body. And nobody speaks it better than Michael Clark.”

The band covered Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs” and the Fall’s “Big New Prinz” and performed them from inside the exhibition. One of the sets is a recreation of the one used for Clark’s ballet collaboration with the Fall, I Am Curious Orange. JARV IS… also did their own tracks “Further Complications” and “House Music All Night Long.” Watch the full performance below.