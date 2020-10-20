50 Cent Endorses Donald Trump: “I Don’t Care Trump Doesn’t Like Black People”

50 Cent was the most feared and dominant star in all of rap music, and his fall from that position was swift and devastating. In the past year, though, 50 has been taking steps toward solidifying his status as a beloved rap elder. Part of that is nostalgia, and part of it is the goodwill generated by Power, the Starz hit that has 50 as both star and executive producer. 50 guested and served as executive producer on the late Pop Smoke’s final album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. He got a marquee guest spot during A$AP Rocky’s set when Rocky headlined Rolling Loud New York last year. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s new album Savage Mode II has a prominent 50 Cent sample. But last night, 50 reminded everyone of who he is when he endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential reelection campaign.

50’s Trump endorsement isn’t formal, and it might be a joke. As Hot 97 reports, 50 posted a screenshot of the CNBC show Power Lunch as it depicted Joe Biden’s alleged tax plan for some states. 50 was not into the idea of a tax hike for people who make more than $400,000 per year, and he reacted with anger: “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT…I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people.”

50 is a veteran troll, and he followed that post up with one where he claimed to be bankrupt and asked for a loan. This isn’t 50’s first run-in with Trump’s presidential campaign. Three years ago, 50 claimed in an interview that Trump’s team had offered him $500,000 to make an appearance for Trump: “Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote. They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance… I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money. That’s not worth it.'”

By the way, that photo above is Getty’s only photo of 50 Cent and Donald Trump together. It’s from Graydon Carter’s Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011, which is funny to think about.