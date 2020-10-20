Erika de Casier – “No Butterflies, No Nothing”

Last year, the Copenhagen-based musician Erika de Casier released her debut album Essentials — not the only good album named Essentials to come out last year. It was an intriguing blend of sensual ’90s R&B and icy cool production and it evidently attracted the right ears because de Casier is 4AD’s newest signing.

Today, she’s releasing her first single for the label, “No Butterflies, No Nothing,” a fluttering track about what happens when you don’t feel those flutters. “It’s about wanting to fall in love with someone, but the butterflies are just not coming,” de Casier explains in a statement. It’s smooth and baroque and quite pretty, and would slot in nicely next to the high-art theatrics of last year’s FKA Twigs album MAGDALENE.

de Casier also directed the track’s music video. Here’s what she had to say about that:

I wanted to create a sort of “perfect” realm where the underlying drama is what cracks the picture. When I was a kid, I used to hurry home from school so I could watch Days Of Our Lives and I really think it’s funny how soap operas depict characters’ lives in such an openly overdramatic and unrealistic way – it’s all about the drama. I was also inspired by romantic period films like Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, so to mix the two aesthetics with my own was really interesting.

“No Butterflies, No Nothing” is out now via 4AD.