Badge Époque Ensemble – “Unity (It’s Up To You” (Feat. James Baley)

Led by Maximilian Turnbull, Badge Époque Ensemble is a genre-colliding group from Toronto that also has ties with U.S. Girls and Andy Shauf. They’re gearing up to release their sophomore album Self Help next month, and we’ve already heard the Meg Remy-featuring opening track “Sing A Silent Gospel.” Today, they’re back with another new song.

The Ensemble’s latest is called “Unity (It’s Up To You)” and it features James Baley on vocals. Here’s what Turnbull had to say about it:

​The appeal of writing a song about “unity” is its slipperiness as a concept. ​It can be used as a dividing line, giving form to the particularity of things defined in opposition of one another, or we may zoom out wide enough to find all matter and all energy under its purview. It is a word which requires a frame. A recorded song is sympathetically flexible in its compression. We can single out a lead vocalist (easy to do on this song with returning BÉE guest, the incomparable James Baley) or soloist (guitar from Chris Bezant), or, as I am inclined, we can choose to hear the song as one sound. As the song says, it’s up to you.​

The song also comes with a claymation video from Alex Kingsmill, who took inspiration from “The Midnight Gospel,” Jan Švankmajer,​ and Monty Python. “‘​Unity’ is an exploration into correlation, symbiotic cohabitation, and the relationships that are an essential part of being in a sensory world​,” Kingsmill said in a statement. “​The video probes the ways in which we imagine, invent, and impart meaning onto these interconnections — an immersion into systems, layers, sensations, emotions, and feelings that we navigate everyday in our lives, and that sometimes overwhelm us. This project brings to life ideas I’ve been eager to explore with clay for a number of years, guided by the stunning music of Badge Époque Ensemble.​”

The video is pretty wild. Check it out below.

Self Help is out 11/20 on Telephone Explosion Records. Pre-order it here.