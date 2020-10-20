Tegan And Sara’s Memoir Being Adapted Into TV Show By Clea DuVall

Last year, Tegan And Sara published their first memoir, High School, an excellent chronicle of the twin sister duo’s coming-of-age years. Now, as Deadline reports, the book is being developed as a comedy TV series that will be helmed by actor and jack-of-all-trades Clea DuVall. She wrote the script for the pilot and will also direct it. The series is being developed by Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios for Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV.

In a recent interview, Tegan And Sara said that they were working on another book. To accompany their first book, they released an album of old re-recorded songs called Hey, I’m Just Like You. Their last proper full-length was 2016’s Love You To Death.

Here’s Sara Quin’s “audition tape” for the show: