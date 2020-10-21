Bill Callahan & Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “Red Tailed Hawk” (Feat. Matt Kinsey) (The Other Years Cover)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, two kindred spirits and Drag City icons, have been reconvening every week to share a new cover with a little help from their friends. They covered Cat Stevens’ “Blackness Of The Night” with AZITA, they covered Hank Williams Jr.’s “OD’d In Denver” with Chavez guitarist Matt Sweeney, and they covered Dave Rich’s “I’ve Made Up My Mind” with Scottish folk musician Alasdair Roberts.

They still haven’t announced anything about what they’re up to with this series of covers, but they’ve already shared another one. It’s a newer song this time, “Red Tailed Hawk” by the Louisville folk duo and Band To Watch the Other Years, and the two Bills tackle it with an assist from Callahan’s regular sideman Matt Kinsey. Listen and compare it to the Other Years’ version below.