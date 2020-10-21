Adulkt Life – “New Curfew” & “JNR Showtime”

Adulkt Life, the new band featuring Huggy Bear’s Chris Rowley and members of Male Bonding, announced their debut album Book Of Curses with a pair of singles last month. Today they’re sharing two more, “New Curfew” and “JNR Showtime.”

The former is a boisterously noisy rocker with no shortage of cymbal crashes, tackling the realization that Rowley’s daughter might soon join the protesters in the streets. He says “New Curfew” is about “the moment past meets present and generations inevitably divide, dizzy rascal state of mind hears /or doesn’t Mission of Burma’s panic at emergency, stress lullaby beats fret at the window waiting for your kids to come home safe, trigger fingers rubbing security blankets.”

“JNR Showtime” is only slightly more restrained. Here’s Rowley on that one: “Purge moment, complete disgust and a knight in shining armour falling headfirst into a puddle, through a window? The casual links to child abuse and random greasy swipes at innocence unavenged / not for lack of trying agitated fast product meets Chicago explosions call for response!”

Huh? Check out both tracks below.

Book Of Curses is out 11/6 on What’s Your Rupture.