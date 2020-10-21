P.E. – “I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges Cover)

Last year, members of the defunct Brooklyn band Pill reemerged as P.E. And back in March, they released their debut album under their new moniker, Person. Today, they return once more with a cover of the Stooges’ classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” It’s actually part of a single they’ve dubbed I Wanna Be Your Dog, Boy, which will also feature their take on the Ramones’ also-classic “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend.”

“We started working on cover songs in preparation for the tour dates to support our debut LP Person,” the band told Flood. “‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ was the first one we attempted — there’s something appealingly perverse about covering one of the most-covered songs of all time — and it was also the last song we worked on together in a room for many months. With the cancellations and separations imposed by the pandemic, we threw ourselves into remote writing and recording. The covers were a nice palette cleanser; a creative way to play with sound before committing to the next full-length. ‘I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend’ is the first fruit of our remote recording labor, the perfect foil and flip-side of desire to ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog.’ We hope to someday perform these in person as intended, but for now we offer these up to your solitary listening pleasure. We dedicate these songs to all those looking for a special cutie(s) in the midst of a global pandemic; we hope you find some sweetness.”

Given that “I Wanna Be Your Dog” is indeed oft-covered, P.E. put their own spin on it. Theirs takes away the danger/swagger of the original in favor of an eerie, sax-laced, broken-down rendition of the song. Maybe there’s still a sense of dark seduction to it, but I suppose that’d depend on what you’re into! Check it out and revisit the Stooges’ original below.

You can pre-order the I Wanna Be Your Dog, Boy single here.