Cleveland’s Sonder Bombs are a DIY band with a big, sticky, melodic sound. Bandleader Willow Hawks plays ukulele as well as guitar, and the group radiates a kind of fuck-you-this-is-cool positivity. The Sonder Bombs released their debut album MODERN FEMALE ROCKSTAR a couple of years ago, and they’re just now announcing plans to follow it up early next year with their sophomore LP Clothbound.

The Sonder Bombs recorded Clothbound in Philadelphia during quarantine, working with producer and Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart, who’s previously produced records for bands like Joyce Manor and Modern Baseball. The Sonder Bombs dropped the early single “What Are Friends For?” last month, and today they’ve got a new song called “Crying Is Cool,” a revved-up and catchy rocker about urging your friends to get emotionally vulnerable.

“Crying Is Cool” has a big pop-punk chorus, and its lyrics are fully sincere: “No one ever tells us it’s OK/ But it’s OK/ Yeah, you are safe.” In the video, director Benjamin Lieber films the band on a trip to a cabin in the woods. They hang out on a porch, swim in a river, play cards, and tell each other ghost stories. It looks really nice! Below, watch the video and check out the Clothbound tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Papillon”

02 “Crying Is Cool”

03 “Vegas, BABYYY!!!”

04 “What Are Friends For”

05 “Scattered”

06 “The Brink”

07 “Swing On Sight”

08 “The One About You”

09 “k.”

10 “Play It By Fear”

Clothbound is out 1/29 on Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here. There’s also a bunch of merch and a “Crying Is Cool Kit” with a CD, sleep mask, handkerchief, wine glass, and some bath bombs.