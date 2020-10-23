Mindforce – “Reign Of Terror”

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley hardcore heroes Mindforce came out with Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords, an absolute nut-crusher of a four-song EP. Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords remains one of the best, most potent hardcore records of 2020, and today, Mindforce have followed it up with a new track called “Reign Of Terror,” released without any prior warning. It rips so hard.

Mindforce’s sound is a hard-lurching groove-stomp thing. It draws on New York hardcore and on metal. But Mindforce don’t go for speed, and they don’t really draw on thrash, the way so many of their hardcore contemporaries do. Instead, Mindforce’s version of metal is closer to Pantera than to Anthrax. Also, guitarist Mike Shaw has an absolutely disgusting tone, and singer Jason P. delivers all his lyrics in a choppy, rhythmic bark. He’s not rapping, but he definitely sounds like someone who listens to a lot of rap music.

“Reign Of Terror” is two minutes long, and those two minutes are enough to leave an impression. There are some sick fucking riffs on this thing, and the band moves from one to the next with a focused ferocity. I’m mad that I can’t mosh to this thing; it’s the type of song that makes me want to pick a motherfucker up and throw him through the nearest wall. That breakdown? Fuck. Listen below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/reign-of-terror" target="_blank">Reign of Terror by Mindforce</a>

“Reign Of Terror” is out now on Triple B Records.